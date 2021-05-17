The state of the PC hardware market since the start of the year has been pretty dire for PC gamers. Not only is it incredibly difficult to even find a new graphics card, but when you do they are wildly more expensive than their original MSRP. Up until now it hasn't been very clear as to how much prices have changed over the past few months, but now we have some official data to see exactly what it has been like.

Thanks to a German site known as 3DCenter, they have tracked the prices of various graphics cards across numerous European retailers since January of this year. This helps us to visualize exactly what the situation has been like and by how much these cards have changed in price.

For the RTX 30 series, that’s not looking very good as Nvidia’s GPUs have increased by up to 3 times their original MSRP on average, whereas the RX 6000 series fares a little better at just 2 times MSRP on average. That makes sense considering the RTX 30 series is much more sought after for crypto miners over AMD’s offerings.

(All prices are listed in Euros)

As you can see, a graphics card like the RTX 3060 has seen a ludicrous increase from €329 MSRP to €1122, a 341% increase. For the RTX 3080 that’s even worse, with a 417% increase from €719 MSRP to €2999.

The data has been collected from only German and Austrian retailers, so it is not exactly representative of all GPUs across the world. However, it does give us some sort of indication as to how these prices have gone up and down since the whole situation started. The worst part is that the global chip shortage is looking to continue for at least a couple more years, so don’t expect these prices to go down anytime soon.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get any new PC hardware? What are prices like in your region? Are they as bad as this? Or even worse? Or somehow better? Let us know!

