The highly anticipated sequel to the fan favorite Medieval combat game is officially launching next month, but to celebrate the launch of the game publisher Tripwire Interactive has announced a free Open Beta next week for all PC and console players. Plus, there will be full crossplay support between PC and consoles.

The Chivalry 2 Open Beta will start on May 27th and finish on June 1st. For exact time and details for when the Chivalry 2 Beta starts in your region check the table below. Preloading will be available on all platforms on May 26th, and will be free for all players regardless of platform.

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 8am 11am 4pm 5pm 1am Date May 27th - June 1st May 28th - June 2nd

The Chivalry 2 Open Beta will begin on Thursday, May 27th at 8am PT for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, or 11am ET for those living on the US East Coast like New York. For anyone living in the UK that will be 4pm, or 5pm for anyone in Central Europe. As for anyone living in Australia, the Beta will be available Friday, May 28th at 1am. The Beta will end at the same it started based on your region, on June 1st.

As for what’s included in the Open Beta? There will be new maps and modes as well as full customization of your character including armor, weapons, facial features, voice etc. There will be 64-player battles for those who want to experience the chaotic nature of Medieval warfare, or 40-player servers for the Team Objective mode if you want something a little more strategic.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chivalry 2? Will you be joining the free Open Beta next week? Did you ever play the first Chivalry? Let us know!