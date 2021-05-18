Oh the power of nostalgia. Remakes and remasters have recently been making a killing by bringing back some of our most beloved memories in a shiny new coat of paint, and one of the most beloved RPG series of all time has just seen some major success over the weekend as the remastered trilogy launched last week.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition released at the end of last week and so far has accumulated the highest amount of concurrent Steam players for any BioWare game to date, and is the second-highest played EA game on Steam only behind Battle Royale hit Apex Legends.

On Sunday, the ME Legendary Edition reached a peak concurrent player count of 59,817 players on Steam, the highest for any other BioWare game on Steam. Apex Legends is the only other EA game to beat it with 330,879 peak concurrent players.

Given the notoriety of the franchise, it’s no surprise that it is now the highest concurrent players for any BioWare game on Steam. Plus, previous EA game launches were exclusive to Origin, before the publisher started bringing their games to Steam once again recently.

Either way, it spells a lot of success for the remastered trilogy, and will surely help to bring the Mass Effect franchise into the spotlight before the upcoming sequel that is currently in development, also known as Mass Effect 5.

What do you think? Have you been playing the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Is it your first time? Or are you replaying the series? How are you finding it? Let us know!

