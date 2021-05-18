Multinational telecom conglomerate AT&T has recently announced they will be breaking off their WarnerMedia division and merging with Discovery in order to create a global streaming service equivalent to the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+. However, the deal will also affect Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), the games publisher.

WBIE consists of 11 studios including NetherRealm Studios, Monolith Productions, Avalanche Software, Rocksteady Studios, TT Games, and Playdemic, as well as WB Games studios across San Diego, Boston, Montreal, San Francisco, and New York. Apparently, the merger will see WBIE getting split up as part of the deal, with some of the studios staying with AT&T.

“Some of the gaming arm will stay with AT&T and some will go with the new company,” said a representative to the media. No specifics on which studios will be handed over have been revealed yet unfortunately, so there’s no real idea as to how it will affect the gaming sector of WarnerMedia.

Some of the biggest titles from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment like Mortal Kombat or the Batman: Arkham series are unlikely to be affected by the deal considering they are such heavy hitters. It’s also unlikely any of the studios currently working on licensed Warner Brothers IPs will be left behind, but that only remains a couple studios left.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation from AT&T or Warner Bros. themselves. Although it may affect what games these studios work on in the future, we doubt it will significantly impact the quality of them.

What do you think? Do you enjoy WBIE games? What are your favorites? Which studios do you think are part of the merger? And what other ways could the deal affect the games publisher? Let us know!