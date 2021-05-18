The current global chip shortage is doing so well for the PC hardware market. Although discrete graphics cards are by far the most affected, desktop processors have also seen reduced availability and higher prices. According to a new rumor, AMD could be launching 2 new Zen 3 refresh CPUs soon, and it could be a milestone achievement for the Red Team as well.

AMD has yet to launch a CPU with a 5GHz boost clock, something that the company got oh so close to for the Ryzen 5000 series launch. However, they could still achieve that soon as per a new rumor that suggests we’ll be getting an XT refresh of 2 of the most popular Zen 3 processors: the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 5600X.

The rumor comes from two new model numbers appearing online, showcasing an updated revision of 2 CPUs. Neither have official names linking them to a specific processor, but the specs suggest it could be the 5950X and 5600X.

The 16-Core chip for instance resembles the 5950X due to the same core count and similar base clock speed of 3.4GHz. However, it has a slightly improved boost frequency of 5GHz over 4.9GHz. The 6-core revision also seems a lot like the 5600X since all clock speeds are the same as the base version. The reason for a refresh on that last one then could be higher overclocking capabilities, or better efficiency in general.

Considering AMD usually releases XT refreshes of their current CPU generation, and their current lineup is experiencing a drought thanks to the global chip shortage, more chips on the market that users can buy is a good thing. And even if you find it for more than MSRP, it may not actually be by much as current data shows.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an XT refresh of the 5950X and 5600X? Do you think they will experience the same inflated prices as before? Or will it be better now as the CPU market has gotten better? Let us know your thoughts!

