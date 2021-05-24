Tomorrow will finally see the launch of Biomutant on PC and other platforms, touted as a furry kung-fu adventure that lets you mutate and mold your character around your playstyle, the game certainly looks pretty good but how well does it perform? More specifically, how demanding is each graphics settings individually? What are the most demanding graphics settings? And how much can we adjust each setting to give us better performance?

In this article we will take a look at which Biomutant graphics settings are the best to turn all the way up to Ultra and which ones can get us a little FPS boost for no real visual loss when we turn them off or down. We've compiled a list below of the most demanding graphics options in the game, so you can get a handle on what to expect when you adjust different graphics settings in Biomutant to get the perfect balance of visual fidelity and FPS performance in game.

Below you will see every graphics option listed and benchmarked against a minimum graphics setting used as our baseline benchmark for Biomutant. From there we see which graphics options have the highest performance impact on our hardware for the least visual improvement, and then we will see which options can be turned up to max and deliver the best visual improvement in Biomutant.

If you want to look at some more graphics benchmarks with various gaming graphics cards running Biomutant then you can check out our Biomutant PC Performance Benchmarks article instead, or you can have a look at the various Biomutant PC Graphics Settings that we'll be discussing here in this article.

For the performance cost result baseline we used the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-5820K processor, and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

To standardize the benchmark tests we did our own benchmark run, which took place in one of the opening areas of the game in a wide open plateau filled with enemies and various landmarks, which we traversed and fought some bad guys along the way. Since a lot of what you'll be doing in Biomutant is exploring the world and fighting random enemies, we found this run to be pretty representative of the experience in-game, when considering graphics options compared to other graphics options and their relative performance impact.

If you see any significant discrepancy/difference between our benchmark run and your own hardware configurations then please do share your findings in the comments below.

Additionally these benchmark results were taken using an early preview build of Biomutant. The developers did mention a patch would be coming at launch to fix some bugs and issues, however it is currently unknown if this will affect performance at all. So please let us know if you notice any significant discrepancies with our data and your own tests with similar hardware.

There's quite a few graphics settings available in Biomutant, so we went through the 10 graphics options listed and tested each one in turn, recording the average frame rates for each and then comparing them to a baseline FPS that was recorded with all the graphics options either turned off or to their lowest settings.

Biomutant baseline FPS

To give us a comparable FPS baseline for Biomutant Frame Rates achieved when all Biomutant's graphics settings are on lowest or OFF.

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8

Biomutant Graphics Options Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

What are the most demanding graphics options in Biomutant?

As usual with most games, the Shadow Quality option is the most demanding graphics setting in Biomutant, at an FPS cost of 28.19% when switching from Low to Max values. Following behind is the Effects Quality setting at 15.1% FPS cost.

Following that is Foliage Density at 11.83%, Post Processing Quality at 11.72%, and Object Detail at 9.19%. Below that is Fur Detail at 6.44%, Texture Quality at 6.34%, World Draw Distance at 2.96%, Anti-Aliasing at 2.85%, and finally Depth of Field at 2.43%.

And that's all for the graphics settings available in Biomutant. As mentioned before there's not a whole lot of them available, but they do offer a decent amount of customizability to get the perfect balance of FPS performance and image quality.

Biomutant All Graphics Settings Benchmark Guide

Best Video Settings in Biomutant

There's not a huge amount of graphics settings available in Biomutant, but they at least give us quite a bit of range to customize our FPS in-game which will help us to get the perfect balance of image quality and FPS performance.

Below we've provided both a score for the performance impact as well as a priority score designed to recommend which graphics settings you should prioritize turning up (the higher the number, the better).

Obviously, these scores are subjective and we really do encourage you to share your own thoughts in the discussion area below on what you think are the best Biomutant graphics settings are. But for now, let's jump in...

-------------

Depth of Field

Depth of Field On setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Depth of Field 92.4 57.4 104.4 50.6 42.5

Depth of Field option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Depth of Field setting do in Biomutant? Enables or disables the Depth of Field cinematic effect, adding a slight blur to distant objects to imitate a camera lens. Purely down to personal preference.

-------------

Texture Quality

Texture Quality Max setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Texture Quality 88.7 67.5 100.2 50.1 40

Texture Quality option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Texture Quality setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the maximum quality of all textures.

-------------

Shadow Quality

Shadow Quality Max setting performance impact

Shadow Quality graphics option Low compared to Max

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Shadow Quality 68 47.7 82.4 40.6 32.7

Shadow Quality option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Shadow Quality setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the quality of dynamic shadows.

-------------

Post Processing Quality

Post Processing Quality Max setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Post Processing Quality 83.6 61.1 93.9 47 39.5

Post Processing Quality option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 2/5

What does the Post Processing Quality setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the quality of post processing effects.

-------------

Effects Quality

Effects Quality Max setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Effects Quality 80.4 59.8 89.5 45 36.6

Effects Quality option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Effects Quality setting do in Biomutant? Adjust effects and material quality.

-------------

Foliage Density

Foliage Density Max setting performance impact

Foliage Density graphics option Low compared to Max

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Foliage Density 83.5 57.9 95.4 45.3 36

Foliage Density option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Foliage Density setting do in Biomutant? Adjust how much foliage will be generated.

-------------

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing Max setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Anti-Aliasing 92 51 104.3 53.2 41

Anti-Aliasing option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Anti-Aliasing setting do in Biomutant? Modify Anti-Aliasing. Low = Off, Medium = FXAA, High & Max = TAA.

-------------

Object Detail

Object Detail Max setting performance impact

Object Detail graphics option Low compared to Max

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Object Detail 86 62.5 100.8 49.4 37.9

Object Detail option range: Low/Medium/High/Max

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Object Detail setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the object detail.

-------------

Fur Detail

Fur Detail Max setting performance impact

Fur Detail graphics option Low compared to Max

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 Fur Detail 88.6 68.9 101.8 52.3 38.7

Fur Detail option range: Default/Higher/Max

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Fur Detail setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the quality of the fur on characters. Will affect performance and memory.

-------------

World Draw Distance

World Draw Distance Max setting performance impact

Biomutant Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 94.7 79.2 108.2 48.8 17.8 World Draw Distance 91.9 60.6 100.8 53.4 41.8

World Draw Distance option range: Default/Higher/Max

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the World Draw Distance setting do in Biomutant? Adjust the quality of the world at distance. Will affect performance and memory.

-------------

Conclusion

Biomutant graphics settings performance results and conclusion - Looking over all the results above we can see that Biomutant has a few graphics settings to customize, but they at least give us some room to tweak and adjust in order to get the right balance between FPS performance and image quality.

There are some settings which prove to be a major impact on performance like Shadow Quality which can reduce FPS by up to 28.19%. However, from there only a few other options actually significantly reduce performance.

For instance, the next most demanding settings are Effects Quality, Foliage Density, Post Processing Quality, and Object Detail, all coming in at a 15.1%, 11.83%, 11.72%, and 9.19% FPS performance cost respectively.

Fur Detail and Texture Quality follow behind with 6.44% and 6.34% FPS drop respectively, but the rest of the settings hardly affect performance as much such as World Draw Distance, Anti-Aliasing, and Depth of Field at 2.96%, 2.85%, and 2.43% FPS drop respectively.

During our testing and general gameplay, we found there to be many drops in performance and microstutters depending on your location, but most especially when walking around in the open world. Performance varies significantly on the area, and the stuttering may be down to some stability issues that might be fixed on release or in a later update.

As we mentioned earlier, these results were tested using an early build of Biomutant, so performance may improve on launch or soon after as the developers update the game. We know they are targeting some bugs to be fixed at launch, but we don't know if performance will improve. So some discrepancies may be present from our results and your own at launch. Though the general percentage FPS performance drops should remain relatively consistent either way.

Fur Detail will likely be affected by CPU performance more than GPU, though more testing needs to be done with that option in order to properly identify that. Interestingly, both the Fur Detail and World Draw Distance graphics options have their lowest value set as "Default", with higher values clearly pushing the game's graphics further than recommended. Both options still look great on Default, but changing graphics presets will not affect either option.

Aside from that though there isn't much else worth noting when it comes to graphics settings and their relative FPS performance impact since Biomutant does not have a whole lot of graphics options to choose from. However, they will give a decent amount of adjustability to customize our performance in-game to a desired frame rate.

And that's it for the most important graphics options in Biomutant. Now we are passing it on to you guys! We would love to hear your thoughts on what graphics settings you turn all the way up for little performance impact, and which options you turn down to get some extra frames so we can all benefit from better performance in this good looking game!