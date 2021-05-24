Get ready for the furriest of all kung fu fables as Biomutant officially launches tomorrow. We haven't seen much of it up until launch, but from what we have seen the game looks pretty good, but how well does it perform? The official PC system requirements were pretty demanding, so what kind of hardware is needed to play Biomutant at its best? We take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Biomutant...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Biomutant, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 3070 as well as the RTX 2060; the mid-range GTX 1060; and to the lower-end R9 380 which is the minimum required GPU for playing Biomutant on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the minimum and recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Biomutant really is.

Biomutant unfortunately does not include an in-game benchmarking tool, so for these benchmark results below we started out in one of the opening areas of the game in a wide open plateau where we traversed across it and fought some bad guys along the way. Since most of your time will be spent exploring the big open world and fighting random enemies we found this benchmark run to be pretty representative of your typical gameplay experience in Biomutant.

With that in mind, let's jump into the PC performance benchmarks for Biomutant...

Biomutant PC Graphics Settings

Biomutant PC graphics optimization guide

Check your PC can run Biomutant system requirements

--------------

Biomutant minimum system requirements

Biomutant recommended system requirements

--------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Biomutant RTX 3070 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Aorus Master | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Biomutant @ 1080p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 137.8 130.2 121.3 115.2 Min FPS 87.3 78.6 97 68.6 Max FPS 151 142.2 137.6 131.9 1% Low FPS 66.7 69.8 68.6 63.9 0.1% Low FPS 17.1 19.3 48.1 46.2

The FPS performance of the RTX 3070 in Biomutant at 1080p is really good, achieving well over 60fps even on the Max graphics settings. Overall, the RTX 3070 is perfect for playing Biomutant at 1080p resolution on Max graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Biomutant @ 1440p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 132.8 125.9 105 93.5 Min FPS 73.4 75.4 84.5 74.1 Max FPS 147.8 140.4 122.9 112.9 1% Low FPS 64 66.2 57.9 52.1 0.1% Low FPS 6.7 47.2 42.3 42.1

At 1440p the FPS performance of the RTX 3070 in Biomutant is still really good, once again achieving well over 60fps even on the Max graphics settings. In the end, the RTX 3070 is perfect for playing Biomutant at 1440p resolution on Max graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Biomutant @ 4K

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 93.1 73.4 61.3 55.2 Min FPS 82.1 67.5 53.1 47.6 Max FPS 105 81.9 72.3 63.8 1% Low FPS 56.5 42.7 38.3 34.2 0.1% Low FPS 41.4 36.7 30.3 19.2

Finally, at 4K resolution the RTX 3070's FPS performance is pretty good, although drops below 60fps on the Max graphics settings. If you want to play Biomutant at 4K with an RTX 3070, we recommend sticking on High or moving up to Max and tweaking the settings a little.

Looking at the results above, the RTX 3070 is perfectly suitable for playing Biomutant at 1080p and 1440p resolutions on the Max graphics settings. At 4K you can still play on Max settings, but will not achieve 60fps performance. This isn't unplayable and is still enjoyable at that frame rate, but High settings are recommended for smoother performance.

--------------------

Biomutant RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Biomutant @ 1080p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 132.5 111.7 82.2 72.3 Min FPS 110.9 93.8 60.3 53.5 Max FPS 144.7 128 108.9 95.3 1% Low FPS 73.3 61.8 44.1 43 0.1% Low FPS 42.9 47 36.2 32.1

The FPS performance of the RTX 2060 at 1080p resolution in Biomutant is pretty good, delivering over 60fps even on the Max graphics settings. Here, the RTX 2060 is perfectly suitable for playing Biomutant at 1080p on Max graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Biomutant @ 1440p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 99.8 77.9 60.1 53.4 Min FPS 89.6 68.6 47.6 42.6 Max FPS 116.3 90.9 74 64.3 1% Low FPS 55.6 44.6 37.8 34.9 0.1% Low FPS 41.6 36.3 22.4 18

The RTX 2060's FPS performance at 1440p resolution in Biomutant is still pretty good, although reaches just below 60fps on Max graphics settings. Here, High settings are recommended for a smoother experience, but on Max is still perfectly playable.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Biomutant @ 4K

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 49 37.7 32.1 28.8 Min FPS 43.5 34.6 28 25 Max FPS 55.5 43.6 37.9 32.8 1% Low FPS 31.5 26 22.3 20.7 0.1% Low FPS 17.2 12.7 16.1 14.1

At 4K resolution the FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Biomutant is not too great, although still playable on Low and Medium graphics settings. Low is more recommended due to the higher frame rate making for a still comfortable and enjoyable experience, whilst Medium can be a little uncomfortable to play at times. Both High and Max graphics settings are not recommended at this resolution for the most comfortable and enjoyable performance.

Overall, the RTX 2060 is perfectly suitable for playing Biomutant on the Max graphics settings at 1080p resolution, and High settings at 1440p. At 4K it is recommended to stay on the Low or Medium graphics settings for the most comfortable and enjoyable performance.

--------------------

Biomutant GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Biomutant @ 1080p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 94.7 75 54.1 46.6 Min FPS 79.2 62.4 39.1 35.2 Max FPS 108.2 88.3 68.8 57.8 1% Low FPS 48.8 41.5 33.2 31.2 0.1% Low FPS 17.8 36.6 19.9 16.5

The GTX 1060's FPS performance in Biomutant at 1080p is okay, achieving high frame rates with lower graphics settings but failing to reach 60fps on the High and Max settings. However, both High and Max settings are still playable and enjoyable, but not ideal. High is recommended for the extra performance and little graphical upgrade over Max.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Biomutant @ 1440p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 61.8 48.9 38.2 33.4 Min FPS 48.2 38.1 30.3 27.1 Max FPS 70.4 56.5 46.5 39 1% Low FPS 35.7 32.8 25.6 22.1 0.1% Low FPS 20 22.1 13 11.3

At 1440p the GTX 1060's FPS performance is not too great, although Low and Medium graphics settings are still playable and enjoyable. However, at High settings the performance is pushing it, but still playable, same as Max settings. Medium is recommended at this resolution.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Biomutant @ 4K

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 31.4 24.4 20.5 18.3 Min FPS 25.8 22.1 17.9 16 Max FPS 35.5 27.9 24.5 21.1 1% Low FPS 16.9 12.9 10.8 9.1 0.1% Low FPS 16 8.6 7.2 9

At 4K the GTX 1060's FPS performance in Biomutant is not great. Playing on Low graphics settings is still okay, but not ideal, whilst anything above Low graphics settings is unplayable due to how it will affect your own personal in-game performance.

Overall the GTX 1060 is suitable for playing Biomutant at 1080p resolution on High or Max graphics settings, depending on what kind of performance you are more comfortable with. Medium graphics settings is recommended at 1440p resolution, whilst 4K is almost unplayable unless some extensive tweaking is made.

--------------------

Biomutant R9 380 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Biomutant @ 1080p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 49.5 37 24.6 21.3 Min FPS 41.9 28.8 16.4 15 Max FPS 58.1 46.6 35.3 29.3 1% Low FPS 33 28.5 15.9 14.6 0.1% Low FPS 14.3 15.1 10.9 13.4

The FPS performance of the R9 380 - the minimum required GPU to run Biomutant - at 1080p is not too great, but still playable on lower graphics settings. On Low the game runs fine and is still playable, however on Medium or higher the game becomes unplayable due to the low performance.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Biomutant @ 1440p

Biomutant Low Medium High Max Average FPS 26.4 21.9 17.9 14.9 Min FPS 15.4 14.1 11.7 9.7 Max FPS 36.9 30 24.9 20.8 1% Low FPS 15 13.9 11.5 7.3 0.1% Low FPS 8.6 7.7 11.2 5.3

At 1440p Biomutant becomes unplayable due to the FPS performance of the R9 380 at this resolution, achieving below 30fps performance no matter the graphics settings. This made it really hard to play the game and play it well, so 1440p is not recommended for the R9 380 in Biomutant.

In the end, the R9 380 is suitable for playing Biomutant on the Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution, but is not recommend to go any higher for the graphics settings and resolution.

--------------------

Conclusion

Looking at all the results above, Biomutant is a pretty demanding game on modern hardware and will need the latest components in order to truly play at its best. Low-mid range hardware will have a difficult time but is not impossible to play.

For instance, an RTX 3070 comes close but ultimately unable to reach 60fps performance on Max graphics settings at 4K resolution. On the other end, the R9 380 - which is also the minimum required GPU for Biomutant - struggles to reach 50fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

As mentioned before though, these results are based off of an early build of Biomutant and so there may be some discrepancies in performance between our results and your upon release. We were told an update would come at launch to fix some bugs, but have no idea whether it will affect performance as well. So do let us know if you notice any major differences between our data and your own benchmarks.

Biomutant also does not need to play at 60fps in order to have the most comfortable and enjoyable experience, as anything above 45fps is still playable. Between 30-45fps it is still playable, but much less enjoyable as you will find it can affect your in-game performance at this point. And anything under 30fps is unplayable.

There's also a considerable amount of stuttering, especially when exploring the open world. It's not enough to affect the overall average FPS, but can be seen in the 0.1% Low FPS considerably. Hopefully this is down to some stability issues that get fixed on release.

Apart from that though there isn't much else to talk about in terms of Biomutant's performance on PC. It is definitely on the demanding end and hopefully subsequent updates will improve the performance, but it is stable enough to still have an enjoyable time at least.

As always, we welcome any and all feedback from you guys as well with your experience of hardware configurations and FPS performance/quality settings. That way we can all better gauge how well our systems will be able to run Biomutant.