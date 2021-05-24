The furry kung-fu fable is nearly here, as we are just a day away from the official release of Biomutant. So far the trailers and gameplay have showcased a pretty colorful and spectacular world, but what kind of graphics settings can we expect in Biomutant? And by how much can we adjust them?

Here we'll take a look at the official Biomutant PC graphics settings and see exactly how many there are and by how much they can be customized in order to get the perfect balance of visual quality and FPS performance.

So without further ado let's take a look at the Biomutant PC graphics settings...

---------------

Biomutant Video settings

Monitor

Window Mode

Resolution

Vertical Sync - Off/On

Display

Brightness

Sharpening Amount - 0 > 40

Dynamic Resolution - Off/On

Resolution Scale - 25 > 100

Framerate Limit - Off/On Limit - 30 > 300



Graphics

Preset - Low/Medium/High/Max

Custom

Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High/Max

Shadow Quality - Low/Medium/High/Max

Post Process Quality - Low/Medium/High/Max

Effects Quality - Low/Medium/High/Max

Foliage Density - Low/Medium/High/Max

Anti-Aliasing - Low/Medium/High/Max

Object Detail - Low/Medium/High/Max

Advanced

Fur Detail - Default/Higher/Max

World Draw Distance - Default/Higher/Max

Biomutant Camera settings

General

Field of View - 75 > 110

Camera Shake - 0 > 100

Depth of Field - Off/On

Auto adjust

Player - Off/On

---------------

And that's all the graphics settings available in Biomutant. As you can see there isn't a whole lot of them available, but there is a decent amount of customizability among them as well as a few standout settings worth noting.

For instance, a Render Scale option is always nice to see, with an option for dynamic or static scaling for greater control over your performance. Same as a framerate limiter. Additionally, despite being a third person game which doesn't usually include this, but an FOV slider is always welcome.

Interestingly there is also a sharpening filter which you can adjust the amount of sharpening applied to the image. By default this is set to 20, which is halfway to the maximum value. An interesting addition for sure, though completely up to you if you want to keep it or turn it off.

You can also adjust the amount of camera shake, enable or disable the Depth of Field effect, as well as customize all the usual graphics settings you would expect. However, and quite interestingly, some more advanced graphics settings like Fur Detail or World Draw Distance have their lowest values called "default" and are not affected by which graphics preset you decide to choose.

So you can increase the detail on these options, though presumably they will significantly affect your overall FPS. Thankfully we have that covered in our Biomutant graphics optimization guide.

Apart from that though there isn't really much also to talk about here. Again, there isn't a huge amount of options available but they do still provide a decent amount of adjustability so we can customize our experience within the world of Biomutant. As to how the game performs on different graphics cards at different resolutions and graphics presets, you can check those out in our Biomutant PC performance report.