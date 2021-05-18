As the lead up to the official reveal of the next Battlefield continues, many leaks and rumors have so far surfaced. After getting a couple leaked screenshots earlier this month, we now have even more images that have supposedly come from the upcoming reveal trailer. They’re quite low quality, but they do give us some indication as to what we can expect.

The most interesting of the bunch includes what looks like some sort of robot dog and launching/exploding rockets, which could indicate some form of robot allies that players can use and the return of “levolutions”. We’re still waiting on the official Battlefield 6 reveal next month in June, but take a look at the screenshots below:

[click on an image to enlarge]

Obviously take these all with a grain of salt. As some users online have mentioned DICE may very well create a brand new trailer because of these leaks, or maybe the screenshots were from an earlier build of the trailer so what we eventually see may not be exactly what is shown here.

[click on an image to enlarge]

Instead, the exciting part is dissecting these images and trying to discern what could be in the next Battlefield game. The latest historical-era Battlefield games have largely been well received by fans, but many have been asking for a return to the modern battlefield setting, as well as the return of levolutions in some way or another.

[click to enlarge]

Previously it was rumored one of the maps would feature a dynamic weather event that would see a giant tornado sweep across the landscape, potentially disrupting the battlefield and flinging characters away. The new screenshots suggest some sort of rocket launch gone wrong could result in falling debris across the map, though that’s just my guess.

If you’re wondering why the images are so damn blurry and low quality, it’s because the original leaker put a giant watermark diagonally across the images, so some kind soul has taken them all and used the Photoshop clone stamp tool/content awareness tool to fill in the blanks, hence the weird blotchy streak diagonally across the screenshots.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? What do you think of the screenshots above? Do they seem legitimate? Do they excite you for the reveal? Are you interested in the return of levolutions? Let us know!

