The next Total War game set in the Warhammer universe is due out later this year, and recently we got our very first look at official gameplay. One of the races featured in that video was the Kislev, a faction that has managed to tame giant bears and is led by a vicious Ice Queen. The latest gameplay trailer shows off more of the faction’s units and lords.

Katarin, the Ice Queen of the Kislevs, uses the new Lore of Ice magic and commands a big elemental bear. The lesser units also control their own ice bears, but are somehow tame in comparison to Katarin’s. You can check out the new gameplay for Total War: Warhammer 3 below:

According to the Senior Game Designer, Oscar Andersson, said that the "Kislev generally will suit players who enjoy more of a defensive style of play. So if you like playing High Elves, I think Kislev will resonate with you quite well. You have very similar elements like you're very heavy on the skirmish gameplay, and you have a lot of hybrids that are both good at holding their ground, weakening the enemy and attritioning them as they come in towards you."

