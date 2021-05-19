If you’re a fan of the Cyberpunk genre and looking for a new action RPG to wet your appetite, then an upcoming game should pique your interest. Publisher Curve Digital recently revealed the official release date of their upcoming Cyberpunk Action RPG, as well as the platforms it releases on including Game Pass.

The Ascent is officially launching July 29th for PC (via Steam) and Game Pass, as well as Xbox consoles like the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The Action-Shooter RPG supports solo players as well as up to four-player co-op, you can check out the latest release date reveal trailer below:

“Mega-corporation The Ascent Group, that owns everyone including yourself, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it? The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force appropriation and crime syndicates are looking to boost their black-market augmentation trade. You must take up arms to stop them from seizing control and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.”

What do you think? Are you excited for The Ascent? Will you be hopping in solo or co-op? Let us know!