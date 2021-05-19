Publisher Take-Two Interactive recently released their Spring quarterly earnings call, which has revealed some information on what the company expects to release in their slate of games by 2024. Obviously nothing has been confirmed yet, but surely the next GTA is one of those titles?

All in all, Take-Two is planning to release 62 games by the end of fiscal year 2024 (March 31st 2024). Of those games, 23 will be “immersive core” titles (the usual AAA premium titles) as well as 4 “mid-core” games, 6 Independent games published by Private Division, 20 mobile games, and 9 "new iterations of previously-released titles".

There’s a lot you can speculate from that lineup. The new iterations would simply be re-releases like Grand Theft Auto 5 for next-gen consoles, and some other projects have already been revealed. For instance, the 4 immersive core games out by the end of fiscal year 2022 (March 31st 2022) includes two sports titles - WWE 2K22 and NBA 2K22 - as well as a new Strategy game from Firaxis and a new game from Gearbox Software, developers of the Borderlands series.

Rumors have pointed towards a spin-off of the Borderlands franchise, so maybe that is what Gearbox is working on. However, the more interesting parts of the report are what games Take Two has planned to release by 2024.

Obviously most of those will once again be sports titles. But come on, by 2024 that will be just over 10 years since GTA 5 released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. So Grand Theft Auto 6 has to be released by then right?... Right??

C'mon, Rockstar. Do something (insert meme here).

What do you think? Will GTA 6 be released by 2024? Or do you reckon we’ll have to wait even longer? What other games do you think Take-Two will launch by 2024? Let us know!

