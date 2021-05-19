Everyone is waiting with bated breath for Nvidia to officially announce their next graphics cards from the RTX 30 series, mostly for the fact that more GPUs will be available to buy when we’re currently going through a drought in the market due to the global chip shortage. But it looks like an official reveal might be coming on May 31st during Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote.

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are both rumored to be launching soon as many leaks have come out recently regarding their specs and performance. Previous rumors also pointed towards an announcement date of May 31st and a launch in early June.

Fast forward to today and Nvidia has just announced they will be holding an official keynote on… yep, you guessed it… May 31st. To top it all off the keynote will be lead by speakers Jeff Fisher, the GeForce Senior Vice President, as well as Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing.

Here's when you can tune into the Nvidia Computex 2021 keynote:

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 10pm 1am 6am 7am 3pm Date May 31st June 1st

Considering the keynote will be about “the Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center”, and the fact that it will have Fisher as a speaker (who previously revealed the RTX 3060 back in January this year) plus the previous rumors means we are very likely to see at least one of those new GPUs at the talk.

Obviously take it with a grain of salt but mark your calendars and get your wallets ready as it won’t be long until some retailers start selling them for 3 times the price. Actually, scratch that, it seems they already have.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti? Which one are you more interested in? And will you be watching the Computex keynote for the reveal? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on