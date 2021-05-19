The graphics card market is struggling to keep up with demand at the moment, seeing reduced stock and inflated prices thanks to the global chip shortage. However, on top of that limited supply cryptocurrency miners are snatching up whole batches of these GPUs, further decreasing available stock and driving up GPU prices once again.

But Nvidia’s new RTX 30 LHR (Lite Hash Rate) series aims to once again attempt to “get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere,” by refreshing the entire RTX 30 series lineup with cryptomining limiters if they didn’t already have one. This includes the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 3090 is absent from the refresh though, most likely due to its price which makes it a relatively unpopular card among miners, since it doesn’t actually prove to be very profitable in comparison to other GPUs in the stack.

“To help get GeForce GPUs in the hands of gamers, we announced in February that all GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards shipped with a reduced Ethereum hash rate,” Nvidia said in a recent blog post. “Today, we’re taking additional measures by applying a reduced ETH hash rate to newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. These cards will start shipping in late May.”

Essentially the idea is that the “LHR” tag will deter miners from purchasing them, freeing up some of the stress on the already-limited market. The identifier will apparently be featured on all product listings as well as the actual box itself.

As mentioned above, these new RTX 30 LHR cards will start shipping by the end of May, so any new GPUs bought after that time will likely be part of the LHR series. Nvidia did also confirm however that any GPU purchased before the LHR series won’t receive a mining limiter, apart from the RTX 3060 of course, which was the first card to feature the limiter.

Hopefully we won’t see another situation where Nvidia accidentally releases a driver that bypasses the limiter entirely shortly after release.

What do you think? Will this actually help improve stock? Will it help reduce prices a little? Let us know your thoughts!

