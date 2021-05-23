Video games come in all shapes and sizes, from massive AAA single player experiences, to smaller narrative-focused indie games, and even a range of free to play multiplayer arenas. There’s no shortage of unique experiences out there, but which ones are the best to play with friends?

Co-op games had a bit of a dip a while ago, as the bygone days of sitting on a couch and sharing a second controller with someone started to fade away, and the prevalence of the internet started to skyrocket. It’s not necessarily that there were no co-op games out there, but they just weren’t as popular anymore.

Sure, hopping in and playing Red Dead Redemption 2 for instance would be rather strange (not that it wouldn’t be fun) as the game is designed to be played by one person. But now the idea of playing games with a friend is taking new forms as party games make a revival, and the popularity of content creators online means more outreach for multiplayer games to play with friends.

And there’s so many different varieties too: you can play an online multiplayer shooter like Call of Duty Warzone with a bunch of friends in your squad, or simply jop into the co-op puzzling adventure of It Takes Two. There’s so much choice available and sometimes you just want to play a good game with a good friend.

So with the world slowly getting a grip on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the idea of being able to actually meet up with friends and family in person starts to become a little less than a fairy tale, we want to know from you guys what are the best games to play with friends?

What do you think? What are the best co-op games at the moment? Are they online multiplayer? Couch co-op? Or a mix of both? Do you prefer online co-op games like Call of Duty? Or a puzzler like It Takes Two? And would you say you've played more or less co-op games during lockdown? Let’s debate!

