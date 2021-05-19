CD Projekt Red had a pretty tough time with the launch of their recent Cyberpunk RPG last December, and rightly so considering the game was clearly rushed out the door before completion. Nearly half a year down the line and we’re still expecting new patches and updates to the game.

The rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 then quickly led to a lawsuit started by some of CDPR’s own investors, who claimed CD Projekt Red misled them as to how well the game performed on last-gen consoles (spoilers: it barely ran at all). Following on from that, another lawsuit appeared in January, but was largely the same in terms of content.

Fast forward to today and CDPR have revealed that a further 2 lawsuits have been brought up since then, but all 4 have now been combined into one mega lawsuit: “The court has consolidated the lawsuits and appointed a lead plaintiff,” wrote CD Projekt Red in a blog post. “Following this consolidation, all four lawsuits will be subject to potential common court proceedings.”

Since there has been no mention of what the latter 2 lawsuits were for, we can assume they were largely the same considering they have now all been combined together. After the 2nd lawsuit appeared in January 2021, CDPR said that they would “take vigorous action to defend itself”, so we’ll have to wait and see if they still feel the same way now.

Of course, despite the rocky launch the game still sold exceptionally well. Granted it was mostly PC players compared to consoles, but regardless of the platform players were offered full refunds if they were unsatisfied. In the end, the title still sold a whopping 13.7 million copies last year and even broke PC player records.

What do you think? Does CDPR deserve a chance to redeem themselves? Will CP2077 ever become the game we were advertised beforehand? Let us know your thoughts!