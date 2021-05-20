Nostalgia is one hell of a drug, with multiple studios reviving old IPs with new coats of paint in order to entertain the masses. Publisher Deep Silver recently announced that the beloved FPS studio Free Radical Design has been reformed with the original founders, and a new Timesplitters game is officially coming over 15 years later.

The publisher revealed that Timesplitters 4 will be starting development “in the coming months,” as the newly reformed developer Free Radical is currently focusing on building the new studio, which is based in its original location of Nottingham - where the old studio was located before shutting down in 2014.

Following from that the parent company of Deep Silver, Koch Media, purchased the rights to the Timesplitters IP in 2018, and since then multiple rumors have sprouted regarding what they will do with it. A Timesplitters 2 remake floated around online for a while before it was debunked, but it looks like we finally have an official answer.

Deep Silver has revealed very little information about it other than the original Free Radical founders, Steve Ellis and David Doak, are on board to help with development. Whether it will be a return to the classic FPS formula like Goldeneye 007 and Perfect Dark, or whether it will take on a more modern approach is unknown at this point.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Timesplitters game? Would you prefer a return to the classic formula or a modernized version of it? What is your favorite Timesplitters game? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on