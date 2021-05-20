In a world of live service games, People Can Fly’s Outriders had a lot going for it in terms of not feeling like a money sucking pit. Despite a rocky launch that caused many issues for players including an inventory wipe bug, the game has reached a total of 3.5 million players already in its first month since launch, and Square Enix reckons it could be their “next major franchise.”

Outriders launched on April 1st to some divisive views, but mostly remained positive among fans. A total of 3.5 million players is quite the achievement as well, but it does not have any indication on actual game sales since it launched day 1 on Game Pass for Xbox consoles, so a lot of those players probably came from there.

However, it still means it was a successful launch for Square Enix, so an Outriders 2 is very likely in the future. Until then though, the developers People Can Fly are “committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months,” and also “look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future.”

Some form of DLC is also likely before we see an official sequel, as the Creative Director of Outriders said in April that they were inspired by Diablo’s approach to additional content, and they are open to “significant expansions” for Outriders in the future.

Outriders may not be an actual live service game - at least not in the traditional sense - but it does have some elements of the genre. It seems that after the flop of Marvel's Avengers Square Enix wants to try and find the next big hit that can recoup their costs.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an Outriders 2? How have you found the first one after a month of playing? And would you be interested in DLC before seeing a sequel? Let us know!