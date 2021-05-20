A while ago it was revealed that AMD was working on a new revision for some of their most popular Ryzen 5000 processors. Understandably this seemed to spark excitement over a Ryzen 5000 XT refresh that would bring the top-end CPU to a 5GHz boost clock, a first for AMD Ryzen processors. However, in a recent statement AMD confirmed this was simply an update to improve supply, rather than performance.

The two revisions pointed towards a refresh of the top-end Ryzen 9 5950X as well as the popular Ryzen 5 5600X. Although the latter had no perceivable improvements to clock speeds, the 5950X was increased from 4.9GHz to 5GHz. But AMD has clarified what the revisions actually were:

“As part of our continued effort to expand our manufacturing and logistics capabilities,” said AMD to the press, “AMD will gradually rollover AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors to B2 Revision over the next six months. It does not bring functionality or performance improvements, and no BIOS update is required.”

Essentially it sounds like AMD is working on updating their manufacturing method in order to try and get more chips out there to customers. It still doesn’t explain the apparent 5GHz boost clock increase though, but it does make sense in the wake of the global chip shortage.

Although the Ryzen 7 5800X has fared better in terms of stock and pricing, the extremely popular Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5600X have been much harder to get a hold on. AMD gets their chips manufactured by TSMC who themselves have been struggling to keep up with demand. So being able to get more CPUs out the door is more than welcome in today’s market.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see a Ryzen 5000 XT refresh in the future though, but just means we won’t see one now, especially since the Ryzen 6000 series might have been cancelled due to the global chip crisis. If it does happen though, don’t expect it until at least the end of this year when TSMC might be able to get more of a handle on the situation.

What do you think? Were you excited for a Ryzen 5000 XT refresh? Would you still be interested later down the line? Are you happy more CPUs will become available to more customers? Let us know!