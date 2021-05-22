Codemasters are one of the most prolific developers for racing games out there, and was recently acquired by Electronic Arts for $1.2 billion. Since then, fans have been worried that the acquisition would affect development on classic Codemasters franchises like Dirt or the F1 series. However, Codemasters have now said that EA leaves them alone much like they do with Respawn.

In a recent interview both the Codemasters CEO, Frank Sagnier, and EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, discussed how the acquisition is going and how it has affected (or rather, not affected) development on their games.

“Similar to Respawn, our orientation isn’t to come in and take over Codemasters; our orientation isn’t to come in and turn Codemasters into another Electronic Arts studio; our orientation is around the provision of opportunity,” said Wilson.

“This industry is all about amazing, creative talent. And we see little upside in the indoctrination of that amazing creative talent. But we do want to provide them access to the things that we get by virtue of our position in the industry.”

What Wilson means by that is the various IP and technologies EA has access to that Codemasters could use if they wanted, something EA says is an “amazing cupboard” of assets. For instance, many fans may have been worried that the F1 series would instead use the Frostbite engine over their usual EGO engine.

“And so the way we’re thinking about this, and it’s how we worked with Respawn, it’s more about handing Codemasters a set of keys to the cupboard, and they can come and take what they need from that cupboard, but they get to continue to be who they are, because that’s what made them special in the first place.”

Sagnier then followed that up by saying “EA brings scale with its sales and marketing muscles, live services expertise, state of the art analytics platform, EA access, EA Play, Origin – just so much wealth that EA brings in terms of their services.”

“We’ve had access to every single opportunity. I’m not saying that we’re going to take everything. And that’s why it’s fantastic, EA is offering all the services, but not forcing us if it doesn’t fit. So it really is the perfect world at this point. And this is why I’m so confident about how much EA can bring to Codemasters and hopefully vice versa, because they listen and we listen too.”

The integration has also gone pretty quickly and smoothly it seems, with Sagnier praising how EA seems to be the perfect fit for the studio: “It’s like the glove fits perfectly, like we found our Cinderella shoe, it is a perfect fit!”

Hopefully that will curb any worries fans may have over the deal, as many acquisitions of studios EA has made in the past haven’t gone very well. There’s also the obvious elephant in the room about microtransactions, which has always been a major worry for any EA game. But the success of single-player games like Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order have shown that not all games need some sort of in-game currency to be successful.

The first Codemasters game published by EA will be F1 2021, which is due to launch on July 16th for PC and consoles.

What do you think? Do you like this new direction EA is taking with its acquisitions? Did you have any worries about the Codemasters acquisition? What were they? And do you still have them now? Or has this helped curb those worries? Let us know!

