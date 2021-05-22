This month has seen some pretty incredible releases so far, as May has clearly been the biggest month for games this year. However, we still have one more release coming out soon that is sure to excite some fans, but we still have very little idea on what it actually is all about and what exactly the gameplay is like.

Biomutant may be your typical open world action RPG from the outside, but there’s actually a lot to unpack underneath the surface. THQ Nordic recently had the Art and Creative Director for Biomutant, Stefan Ljungqvist, sit down for a quick explanation into the game’s world, mechanics, and more:

So there’s a lot to uncover here including the character customization, crafting, a morale system known as your ‘Aura’ etc. It seems like Biomutant has a lot more going on under the hood than it initially lets on, but thankfully this may help to explain a little bit better for those that are interested in it.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? Was there anything in the video that surprised you about it? Are you more or less excited now after it? Let us know!