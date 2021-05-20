Ever since AMD announced they are working on their own version of AI upscaling technology for games, much like Nvidia’s DLSS, we have all been wondering exactly how it works. AMD has been understandably hush about details, but a recent patent filing gives us some clues as to how it may possibly work, and could even turn out to be a DLSS killer.

The first detail that is noteworthy is the name: AMD seems to have once again renamed the tech to “Gaming Super Resolution” instead of the previous “FidelityFX Super Resolution,” (also known as FSR) though at this point those are just pedantics. The real interesting part is how it all works.

Of course, the patent doesn’t reveal all, and ends up leaving us with more questions than any actual answers. But the filing does allude to AMD’s previous statements that FSR would be able to run on any hardware, not just AMD’s graphics cards, and not just PCs or consoles.

In fact, it seems like it could run on just about anything with a computer chip, for example: “a computer, a gaming device, a handheld device, a set-top box, a television, a mobile phone, or a tablet computer.”

That means it has the potential to run on any device no matter the hardware. No longer do you need not only an Nvidia GPU to enable it, but you won’t even need the most recent models. So whether you're rocking a GTX 1060, an RX 5700 XT, a GTX 660, R7 370, or even an RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT it seems like you’ll be able to take advantage of the tech.

However, that doesn’t mean more powerful GPUs won’t help. The way FSR (or is it GSR now?) seems to work is by taking a low-resolution image and then using numerous upscaling networks in order to preserve as much detail as possible from the original image before producing a higher resolution one. And these upscaling networks use both linear and non-linear operations.

That is slightly different from Nvidia’s DLSS, which uses a deep learning neural network that has been trained on thousands of low-resolution images already, something which Super Resolution doesn't seem to need to do.

So both technologies use different methods to achieve the same result. But how will that actually differentiate between both? Well, so far it seems like to be the same with every technology/software AMD develops in comparison to Nvidia. AMD may be more open and widely available to users, whereas Nvidia’s is usually a closed system but can provide slightly better results.

Then again, the patent does seem to take a jab at Nvidia’s solution, saying that deep learning techniques don’t necessarily preserve as much color and detail as this new solution. But again, Nvidia’s DLSS produces some pretty stellar results already, so what exactly AMD means here is not quite obvious.

Of course we don’t know exactly what the differences will be until we can actually compare the two. Current rumors are pointing towards a June release date, which just so happens to coincide with Computex, where AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself will be holding a keynote. Those two bits of information line up quite nicely, so maybe we’ll at least hear or even see more then. But it will definitely be released to gamers sometime this year.

There’s a lot in the patent to unpack, including specific ways the linear and non-linear operations function and how they are used to produce a high resolution image. However, it’s a lot of jargon that doesn’t actually explain a whole lot. Instead, we condensed the more interesting and important points above, but you can take a look at the actual patent yourself if you want to here.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s Super Resolution? How exactly could it be better than Nvidia’s DLSS? Let us know your thoughts!

