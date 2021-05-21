This Summer will see a wealth of opportunities for developers and publishers to announce and reveal their games with multiple different gaming shows and events taking place. By far the most anticipated one as always is the return of E3, but one big studio has been notably absent from the roster, and it seems now we know why.

Since the E3 2021 official attendee list was revealed, Bethesda was notably missing from the lineup. It had been speculated before that they would be joining Microsoft at their Xbox show, but it had never been confirmed.

However, in a recent interview with a French publication, Xbox Game Studios head, Matt Booty, reportedly told them that a joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda would be happening in a few weeks. That coincides pretty well with this year’s E3 2021 timetable.

Although it could be part of any one of the other countless Summer games showcases this year, given Microsoft and Bethesda’s history with E3 it wouldn’t be surprising for it to happen there. Apparently though, there has been a “covid impact” on the development of games for Xbox Game Studios, which has slowed production on many titles; interestingly more for original games than sequels, Booty said.

Of course, the joint conference makes sense after Microsoft acquired Bethesda earlier this year for $7.5 billion, one of the biggest deals in the gaming industry. So far, expectations are set for some sort of Starfield reveal, which has seen several leaked screenshots come out in the past few months.

Rumors have been pointing to a late 2021/2022 release date, but according to some sources close to development, Starfield is nowhere near finished and fans should temper their expectations on when it will actually release. That doesn’t mean it won’t be shown off at E3 2021 though, but don’t expect it to launch anytime soon.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? What are your expectations for the Bethesda conference? What games are you hoping to see? Let us know!

