No matter what you think of the Epic Games Store, we all love a great deal. Arguably Epic has had some of the best deals for games in recent years thanks to their aggressive push for getting more and players on the storefront. Well, this week the annual Mega Sale has once again kicked off with unlimited $10 coupons, plus you can bag yourself a brand new free game.

Last year Epic kicked things off during the Mega Sale with a string of mystery free games that saw Grand Theft Auto 5 available to claim for free, which obviously crashed the store after a short while. This time however they’ve started things off with NBA 2K21, which you can bag for free right now until May 27th.

Of course, at that point another mystery free game will be available. Unfortunately there’s no leaks as to whether it will be as big as GTA 5 yet, but you can absolutely bet it will be a worthwhile title if Epic wants to get players to visit their store during a sale.

Speaking of the sale, same as last year Epic is offering up unlimited $10 coupons to customers. This doesn’t mean you can stack them all up and get $60 off one game, but instead it allows you to get $10 off any game that costs $14.99 or more (in the UK that’s £10 off for every game at £13.99 or more, and in Europe that’s €10 off for any game priced at €14.99 or more).

You can claim your first $10 coupon by signing into your Epic Store account and claiming it under the “coupons” tab located under your account name. Or you can simply claim your free game of NBA 2K21 and you’ll automatically get one.

The best part is that you can still use the coupons even on games that are already on sale (up to 75% off!) as long as they still qualify for the minimum price point. You also can only use the coupon on full games, not DLC or in-game purchases unfortunately. But hey, unlimited $10 coupons is already a great deal.

What do you think? Have you claimed your free game from the Epic Store? What great game deals have you found? Let us know so we can all benefit from this great sale and possibly even find some hidden gems!