We are now so close to the official Computex showcase where we expect some pretty significant announcements from Nvidia and AMD. The former is expected to officially reveal the upcoming Ti variants of some of their most popular enthusiast graphics cards on May 31st, and now a new report has supposedly revealed the on-shelf launch dates.

The current rumor is that Nvidia will officially announce the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, along with their specs and price. Previous details hinted at reviews going live on June 2nd and June 9th respectively for each GPU, but now the new information is saying they will properly launch a day later.

RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3070 Ti Announcement May 31st Reviews June 2nd June 9th Launch June 3rd June 10th

That means the RTX 3080 Ti will apparently be available on June 3rd for customers, whilst the RTX 3070 Ti will be launching on June 10th, a full week later. This corresponds quite well with how Nvidia has been doing their reviews/launch dates recently, letting reviews go up a day before the GPUs launch.

Of course we will have to wait and see what the specs and pricing are like for both cards before we can judge whether they will actually be worth it considering you probably won’t be able to find either GPUs for their respective MSRP anywhere after launch.

We’re expecting the RTX 3080 Ti to be priced at $999, whilst the RTX 3070 Ti is expected to be priced at $599. Hopefully both will be available for MSRP if only for a short while after launch. However, some retailers have broken the embargo already and have even started selling 3080 Ti’s for up to $3500 before they’ve been officially announced.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti? Which one are you more interested in getting? What do you think the prices will be? Let us know your thoughts!