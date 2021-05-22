One of BioWare’s best RPGs, and one of the best RPGs in gaming history, recently launched with an updated remastering that gave the series a fresh new coat of paint. However, the collection, which included all 3 base games plus almost all of the DLC packs, was missing one crucial component that fans surely missed: multiplayer.

Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer was iconic, and to this day has been one of the best implementations of multiplayer in a single player series that isn’t just your typical deathmatch. But as it turns out, all hope isn’t lost, as multiplayer could return one day to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

“I would never say no to that—we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is,” said Mac Walters, Project Director, on ME3 multiplayer in a recent interview. “And then we'll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want.”

Of course that isn’t a guarantee multiplayer will indeed return to the ME:LE, but at least it’s not a hard ‘no’ from the developers. Back in February Walters mentioned how the team wanted to focus on the single player experience, since working on the multiplayer would take up more time and resources:

“I think our focus really was on the singleplayer experience and at some point we had to just draw the line,” Walters said back in February this year. “I love ME3 multiplayer, like I say people are still playing it today, but ultimately I think the product, the overall ME: LE is a better representation of the original trilogy because we're able to focus on those singleplayer elements.”

Following from the statement Walters made above, a rumor online has started spreading that the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer will be returning to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition eventually, and that an official announcement will be made at the EA Play event this July. Obviously take that with a grain of salt, but maybe keep an eye out during the showcase.

What do you think? Have you been playing the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Did you used to play the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer? Would you be interested in seeing it return in the Legendary Edition? Let us know!