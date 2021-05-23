Virtual Reality is still very much a niche market, nevertheless there is a fascination behind bringing some of your beloved flat screen games (also known as ‘pancake’ games) into the virtual cyberspace world. To experience these games in a new light and from a new perspective. They’re not always perfect, but they just about work, at least for a fun little gimmick.

One of the most popular VR conversion mods out there is one for Grand Theft Auto 5, and the creator of that mod, Luke Ross, has now set their sights on Rockstar’s most recent release: Red Dead Redemption 2. Check out some of the gameplay below:

Now, it’s a little bit janky, actually quite a lot a bit janky, but it’s extremely early in development. The point is that it is now available for you to download if you donate to the creator’s Patreon. It costs $10 to get access to it right now, but you’ll be supporting someone who puts a lot of work into making these kinds of mods.

You can play in both the first or third person perspective at the moment, and previous releases have shown that third person VR games can work since you are essentially just controlling the camera with your head. In first person however you’ll need to aim weapons with your head, which to some can be a little weird to get used to. Plus you'll need some pretty strong VR legs to handle RDR2's movement mechanics in VR.

It is worth noting that playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in VR can be extremely demanding. The game is already quite demanding on modern hardware, and making it render the same detail on two different screens is obviously much more taxing. For reference, the above video was recorded with an RTX 2060 on medium graphics settings.

Creator Luke Ross has mentioned that more projects in the future would include Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon: Zero Dawn, though both of those projects will be far off considering RDR2 will take up most of their time until then.

What do you think? Are you interested in a VR mod for Red Dead Redemption 2? Will you be downloading it and trying out yourself? And what other ‘pancake’ games would you love to see in VR? Let us know!