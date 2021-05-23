It seems so long ago now that the latest Viking-themed survival game was suddenly all the rage, but as it turns out it has seen continued success with no signs of slowing down so far. As their latest earnings report states, publisher Coffee Stain revealed that Valheim has sold a total of 6.8 million copies so far, with another 1 million sales projected for next month.

That’s quite a lot of copies for a new survival game in Early Access, especially considering it is the only game published by Coffee Stain this year which has grown their net sales by 851%. Valheim originally broke records before by selling 4 million copies in just 1 month since launching.

Coffee Stain’s parent company, Embracer Group, also reported success in other areas, including selling almost 2 million copies of SnowRunner and over 2 million copies of the recent SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated.

Valheim’s success at least means we can certainly expect it to one day launch out of Early Access when more content has been developed for it, unlike countless other indie survival games that launch on Steam and eventually get abandoned. It’s nice to see a developer so committed to their project and making it the best it can be.

What do you think? Have you still been playing Valheim? What do you think of it so far? Would you recommend it to others right now? Or would you recommend waiting until it’s out of Early Access? Let us know!