With all the chatter about brand new Ti versions of Nvidia graphics cards, there’s hardly any news regarding any other GPU in the RTX 30 series lineup. Rightfully so because no matter how exciting an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti is, the prospect of getting one at MSRP let alone finding one available in the first place feels like a slim chance. But that doesn’t make any new reports any less interesting.

For instance, Zotac’s overclocking software known as FireStorm sometimes updates their ‘resources’ library which contains images used for the software. Usually this wouldn’t be anything exciting, but a particular entry has caught a lot of people’s attention: the mention of an RTX 3090 Ti.

We currently have no idea when this update appeared in the software since Zotac doesn’t release a changelog for their tool, but the images themselves were apparently created on April 21st. So that makes us believe these may just be placeholders, and Zotac just entered just in case Nvidia decides to come out with a Ti variant of their top-end model.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t exciting to think about what an RTX 3090 Ti would be like. What kind of specs would it have? And who would it be aimed for? Currently the RTX 3090 isn’t exactly focused at gamers, and serves as a halfway point between the RTX XX80 GPUs and Nvidia’s Titan series. Essentially it is a graphics card for content creators and those who want to utilize the GPU’s power for workstation operations.

So an RTX 3090 Ti doesn’t exactly make sense for gaming, and if it is on the cards then its likely to be far away from launching anytime soon. Nevertheless, it’s still fun to guess what kind of specs this bad boi would feature.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an RTX 3090 Ti? What do you think the specs would be? And how much would it cost? Let us know your thoughts!