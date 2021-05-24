Crytek’s classic Crysis series started off the whole “yeah, but can it run Crysis” joke over 2 decades ago, and since then they have come out with a remastered version that certainly looks great but ultimately was a little underwhelming given the reputation of the original. However, anticipation has been high for remasters of the rest of the trilogy, and it looks like Crytek have just confirmed it.

Last week Crytek tweeted out a message that is sure to excite some Crysis 2 fans as the studio simply said “they used to call me Prophet,” followed by a cheeky little sideways-eyes emoji. It doesn’t take long to realise that they were teasing a Crysis 2 Remastered. Then shortly afterwards Crytek seemed to confirmed a Crysis 2 Remaster with a teaser screenshot:

Of course, the existence of a Crysis 2 Remaster isn’t very surprising considering they also remade the first game with Crysis Remastered, plus some leaked documents even revealed a “Crysis Collection” that included remasters of all 3 Crysis games, including Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered.

Either way, we haven’t heard anything more from Crytek about the upcoming remaster, so as to when we’ll see more of it or when it will launch is unknown. Given how we have E3 2021 coming up along with many other gaming shows including EA’s very own EA Play in July, we’ll likely learn more then.

What do you think? Are you excited for Crysis 2 Remastered? What would you like to see updated/changed? And when do you think we’ll see more of it? Let us know!