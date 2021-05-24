Nvidia is gearing up for a keynote later this month at the Computex event, where they are expected to officially announce a pair of brand new Ti variants for their RTX 30 series. However, with many retailers abroad already starting to sell the GPUs, a retailer in China is already accepting preorders for pre built systems with the unreleased cards.

At this point it seems like everyone else has confirmed the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti except for Nvidia themselves. We’re expecting them to officially announce the specs and pricing (at least, the MSRP the GPUs should be priced at) on May 31st at Computex, with a launch scheduled for sometime in June.

Thanks to a Chinese retailer known as Tmall though, some prebuilt systems from Razer are already up for preorder for very expensive prices. The listings themselves are also very new because there are several mistakes regarding what little we know about the specs of these cards.

For instance, the RTX 3080 Ti build mentions 10GB of video memory, though from what we know this GPU will actually feature 12GB of video memory instead. This is likely mistakes that were looked over from copying the RTX 3080’s system description to the RTX 3080 Ti’s. The listings themselves are not a mistake though, since both prebuilt systems are advertised in areas across the entire store.

Unfortunately there isn’t any more info on specs we can gather here, but the pricing is interesting. Previously we asked whether buying a prebuilt system was cheaper than buying your own graphics card now due to inflated prices and shortages. However, it looks like prebuilt systems have now also gone up in price.

It could be to do with conversions to Chinese currency, but the RTX 3080 Ti system with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and a B550 motherboard costs 22,999 RMB (around $3,575), and stepping that up to an X570 mobo costs 24,999 RMB (around $3,885). Upgrading the GPU to an RTX 3090 will cost you 39,999 RMB (around $6,217), so the 3090 is apparently worth $2,331 more than a 3080 Ti.

For an RTX 3070 Ti prebuilt system with a Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and a B550 chipset is 13,499 RMB (around $2,098). Upgrading that processor to a Ryzen 7 5800X will set you back 14,999 RMB (around $2,331).

What do you think? Do you have a better chance at getting an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti through a prebuilt system? Or are the inflated prices still not worth it? Let us know your thoughts!