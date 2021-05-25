The upcoming furry kung-fu fable adventure officially launches today, but at what time exactly? Biomutant is clearly a divisive game among critics at the moment, but despite that anticipations are still high for the release on PC and consoles. So what time does Biomutant unlock in your region?

Biomutant will have a global unlock time, so depending on where you live you could be playing it early in the morning or late at night, or even tomorrow. For PC players, Biomutant’s unlock time is 10am PT (May 25th), and here’s a handy conversion table to show what time that is in your region:

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm 3am Date May 25th May 26th

So for anyone living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles that is 10am PT, and for anyone on the US East Coast like New York that will be 1pm ET. If you’re living in the UK then that is 6pm BST, or 7PM CEST if you’re in Central Europe. Finally, if you live in Australia then Biomutant releases at 3am AEST the following day (May 26th).

You can always check out this Time Zone Converter Tool if you don’t see your region in the table above, just add your time zone and it will instantly convert the release time into your region. Console players get a slightly different release time at 3 hours earlier, that’s 7am PT instead.

Be sure to check out our various Biomutant PC benchmark articles to prepare yourself for how well the game will run on your system. Our Biomutant PC performance report tests a range of graphics cards and how well they run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions. Whereas our Biomutant graphics optimization guide will tell you which specific graphics settings to turn up and which to turn down for the best performance and graphics quality.

What do you think? Are you still excited for Biomutant? Will you be playing it at launch? Or are you saving it for later in the day? Let us know!