A lot of information has leaked online for a certain publisher regarding their news and reveals coming up at E3 2021 in just a few weeks. That publisher is of course Square Enix, and according to the leak they will be announcing a brand new Final Fantasy game developed by Team Ninja.

The game will apparently be called Final Fantasy Origin and will be a soulslike, based on the fact that Team Ninja are developing it and that the gameplay will be similar to the Nioh series. Interestingly, despite being a soulslike it is said to be much more accessible than traditional soulslikes by having difficulty settings.

Team Ninja has also worked on previous Final Fantasy games before, so Square Enix getting them to develop a brand new game is not out of the question. However, it is said to be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive - much like Team Ninja’s previous release Nioh 2, and so will be coming to PC at a later date.

There’s not a whole lot more information than that though unfortunately, but FFO is said to be part of Square Enix’s E3 showcase this year. So if the leaks are true we’ll be hearing more concrete information from them in the next few weeks, and maybe even get a proper look at it too.

What do you think? Are you interested in a soulslike Final Fantasy game? What’s your favorite Final Fantasy game so far? And what’s your favorite soulslike? Let us know!