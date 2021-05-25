Sony’s second game to officially launch on PC under the PlayStation Mobile publishing label has once again seen success on the platform, despite having divisive review scores from critics. It seems that numbers relating to a game’s worth/quality isn’t all that players look for anymore, and the stats behind it are looking good for Sony.

Days Gone launched last week to mixed reviews, but that didn’t seem to stop fans as it was the best selling game on Steam during its launch week with 27,450 all-time peak concurrent players last weekend, and despite all the mixed reviews it currently has a 91% Very Positive rating on Steam.

That didn’t quite reach the numbers of Horizon: Zero Dawn though, which launched in a considerably worse state but with 56,557 peak concurrent players soon after release, double that of Days Gone. It’s overall rating on Steam sits at a Very Positive 80%, but recent reviews clearly show how much the state of the game has improved since then, sitting at 92%.

That doesn’t mean Days Gone was a flop though, and it surely still looks good to Sony. Plus, they’ve only officially released 2 games onto PC since they said they’ll be bringing more 1st party titles to the platform. Either way, things are looking good for PlayStation titles on PC, now all we have to do is wait and see what Sony has prepared in terms of more releases, as it looks like they currently have 16 unannounced titles coming to PC eventually.

What do you think? Have you been playing Days Gone on PC since launch? What do you think of it so far? How is the PC optimization? And what game do you think Sony will bring next to PC? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on