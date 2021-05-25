As the hype for E3 2021 continues to rise, more and more information is coming out regarding upcoming releases. Polish studio Techland has just revealed a brand new teaser video, which promises a livestream this Thursday that will offer more details to those “Dying 2 know more,” heh, get it?

In case it’s not obvious, they are clearly referencing Dying Light 2 here, which after getting delayed indefinitely last year, and even getting caught in some rumors of development troubles, recently teased a 2021 release. There’s no definitive launch date yet, and we’ve only seen snippets of gameplay thus far, but that could all change this week.

The teaser mentions a livestream happening this Thursday, May 27th, at 12pm PDT on Techland’s official Twitch channel. If you want to know when that livestream begins in your region, then check out the handy table below:

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 12pm 3pm 8pm 9pm 5am Date May 27th May 28th

What exactly Techland will reveal during the livestream - and even how long it will be - is currently unclear, but they did leave a small press release as if from a character within the game’s universe: “Remember Harran? Who could forget... But The City is our refuge now, and it needs your help. There’s so much for you to know, and so little time, but these clues can’t fall into the wrong hands.”

‘Clues’ eh? Sounds like we may be going on a treasure hunt this Thursday. Whatever it is we’ll be doing and whatever Techland decides to reveal, we’ll have to wait until the livestream debuts. Considering DL2 is being developed by another famed Polish studio, I think a lot of people have high hopes but reserved expectations following Cyberpunk 2077’s release last year.

What do you think? Are you still excited for Dying Light 2? Will you be watching the livestream this week? What are you hoping they reveal there? Let us know your thoughts!