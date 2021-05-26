We are just a few weeks away from Summer’s biggest gaming event, E3 2021, and so many studios are gearing up for the event with some pre-E3 announcements. This now includes Sony, who will be holding a PlayStation State of Play livestream tomorrow, and promised an “extensive look” at the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West game.

“Nearly eleven months ago we showed you the very first glimpse of Horizon Forbidden West during the PlayStation 5 Showcase, and now we’re excited to show more,” said Game Director Mathijs de Jonge.

“During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.”

The livestream itself will start at 2pm Pacific Time (check table below for other time zone conversions), but a “uniquely crafted countdown” will start even earlier at 9am PT. The stream will also be available on both Twitch or YouTube.

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) COUNTDOWN Time 9am 12pm 5pm 6pm 2am Date May 27th May 28th STREAM Time 2pm 5pm 10pm 11pm 7am Date May 27th May 28th

Of course, Horizon FW has not been announced for PC… yet. Although the first game, Horizon: Zero Dawn, launched with troubling performance, it was generally favored by critics and fans.

That will obviously carry over to the sequel as fans of the first one will want to play the next one (and subsequently buy more PS5 consoles - we see what you're trying to do, Sony), but it’s likely Horizon 2 will eventually come to PC in the future, at least we hope.

What do you think? Are you excited for Horizon: Forbidden West? Will you be watching the PlayStation State of Play event tomorrow? And do you think it will eventually come to PC? Let us know!