Sony recently revealed that they will be bringing more of their first party PlayStation games to PC, something which has gotten a lot of fans very excited considering the wealth of exclusives on their platform. However, the global chip shortage has hit every electronics manufacturer quite hard resulting in limited availability for hardware, including the PlayStation 5. If Sony can’t sell as many consoles as they desire, will they turn to releasing games on PC for more revenue?

That’s a question we have been asking ourselves based on a recent Reddit thread and thought about expanding on it here and getting opinions from you guys. Original credit goes to u/britannia1980 who brought up the question on Reddit, but didn’t expand on the idea as much as we’d like to.

First of all, we know that Sony currently has 16 unannounced titles coming to PC based on their Steam Curator page (though some of that could be a mix of full games and DLC), and with the recent positive reception of Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn (despite some rocky launches for both games) Sony may start speeding up the process of porting their games to PC.

Now those titles could have been decided before the implications of a global chip shortage would affect sales of their new console, but they also could have been decided after. IBM recently predicted that shortage would last for a couple more years at least, echoing what Intel and TSMC also said shortly before.

A couple years is a long time in terms of profit loss if Sony can’t get supply to meet demand, and given a lot of their revenue comes from game sales and subscription services on the PlayStation platform (consoles are usually sold at a loss these days) that could seriously affect their bottom line.

Obviously Sony is big enough that they could easily live through the drop in profits with barely a scratch, but these guys like making money, and if they can’t make money selling their shiny new consoles then they can at least make some by selling their games on other platforms. There’s also the added bonus that some players may purchase a PlayStation console in the future in order to play sequels of the games released on PC (we’re looking at you, Horizon Forbidden West).

So what do you think? Will the global chip shortage force Sony to bring out more PC games? If so, do you think they will bring out more games on PC than they had originally planned? Or do you think it has already affected them and they’ve already made that decision? And will Sony continue selling their games on PC in the future? Or stop just before the chip shortage is sorted? Let’s debate!

