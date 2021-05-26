AMD may have cancelled the Ryzen 6000 series of processors due to the global chip shortage, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get a new generation of chips based on the next generation of AMD’s Zen architecture. A prominent leaker has revealed some early specs for the new architecture, as well as a first look at what the commercial desktop CPUs could look like.

The information comes from ExecutableFix, a known leaker in the PC hardware space. The upcoming “Raphael” series will supposedly be “the first Zen 4 consumer chip” and has some pretty interesting specs already…

First of all, in case you’re not quite sure what it is, Zen 4 is the next generation of architecture that powers AMD’s Ryzen processors. The latest stack, the Ryzen 5000 series, uses the Zen 3 architecture, which is a massive upgrade over Zen 2. AMD’s own projections show Zen 4 to be just as much of a leap (if not more) from Zen 3 as Zen 3 was to Zen 2. So the implications are very exciting to say the least.

According to the leaker, Zen 4 chips will feature the new AM5 LGA1718 socket, support for DDR5 memory only, 28 PCIe 4.0 lanes (4 more than Zen 3), and a TDP of 120W (though a “special variant” will apparently go up to 170W TDP).

ExecutableFix also shared a mockup of what the AM5 Raphael CPU could potentially look like with the new socket arrangement. AMD is transitioning their consumer desktop CPUs to an LGA (Land Grid Array) instead of a PGA (Pin Grid Array), something which has already been featured on AMD’s Threadripper and EPYC processors. The new socket will also apparently have more pinouts than AM4 too as the LGA1718 name suggests, with 1718 for AM5 compared to 1331 for AM4.

So far this is the first we’ve heard of an AMD chip supporting the new and upcoming DDR5 memory, as Intel’s upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs will be the first commercial processors to support DDR5. The interesting part is that whilst Intel will support both the new DDR5 and DDR4 memory types, AMD’s Zen 4 Raphael series will exclusively support DDR5 and not DDR4 at all.

That’s a little bit strange considering DDR5 memory will likely be very expensive and in limited supply at launch, which is why Intel is supporting both. So maybe that information is a little off or AMD changes their mind in the future, but either way that’s the one piece of information that sticks out the most in this leak.

Obviously take it all with a grain of salt, but the leaker has been pretty reliable in the past it seems when it comes to information about AMD’s processor lineup. But we’ll have to wait for AMD’s official announcement to know for sure, which should come by 2022 at the latest since they are projected to launch by Fall 2022, just over a year from now.

Either way the information is exciting for those looking to get the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen CPU, especially considering the global chip shortage has significantly reduced available supply of Ryzen 5000 processors as well as seeing inflated prices for the new CPUs.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD Zen 4 CPUs? How do you feel about the new socket? What about the DDR5 exclusive memory support? Let us know your thoughts!

