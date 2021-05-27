As Sony begins to roll out their 1st party PlayStation games for PC, we’ve been very eager to hear what their plans are in terms of the next game getting a PC port, one of 16 unannounced games that Sony has apparently planned to bring to PC. Well, it seems that the next title has in fact been leaked, and it was by Sony themselves.

In a recent “Investor Relations” document from Sony, a slide that is labeled “more PC releases planned” includes the recent launch of Days Gone, which was released last week. However, underneath that is another title which has not been revealed by Sony to be coming to PC yet… and that is the titular Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End.

Considering Uncharted is one of their biggest IPs, it’s not all that surprising to see it get a PC release. However, what is interesting is that it’s simply just the fourth instalment and not an entire collection of all 4 games. I would hazard a guess that the collection would also come to PC, if not at the same time then a little later.

Considering it is labelled under “new growth vectors” as a way for them to “create new fans for our IP,” it’s a bit odd to not release the first 3 games as well in order to build that audience. Either way it seems like Uncharted is getting the PC treatment next, which means a higher likelihood of The Last Of Us coming to PC as well.

Sony is holding a State of Play livestream later today, and with how recent this report is we wouldn’t be surprised if the PC port announcement of Uncharted 4 will be revealed there. Hopefully we’ll also get the rest of the series as well but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited for Uncharted 4 on PC? Do you want the whole collection as well? Do you think Sony will port over the original 3 games as well or will they just release U4 for now? Let us know!

