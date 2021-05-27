Ubisoft’s next entry into the Far Cry universe has been very highly anticipated, though until now we have yet to see any actual gameplay. We did get some screenshots that alluded to gameplay before, but thankfully it looks like we’ll be getting our first proper look at official gameplay tomorrow during a Ubisoft livestream

A Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal has been confirmed for a livestream tomorrow (Friday, May 28th) which will be taking place at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET (see table below for other time zone conversions). A brief teaser was released in preparation for the livestream:

There’s actually not a whole lot we know about the gameplay in FC6. At this point it’s safe to say that the series needs a significant change in its gameplay loop to keep players interested, as the usual big open map with lots of towers and enemy camps is getting a little repetitive.

If you want to know when the livestream will be taking place according to yoru time zone then check the table below, or go here for other time zones not listed in this table:

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 9:30am 12:30pm 5:30pm 6:30pm 2:30am Date May 28th May 29th

We have no idea how long the livestream will be though. It could be 5 minutes of gameplay and that’s it, or it could be a whole hour long deep dive into its world, mechanics, and story etc. So be prepared in case it is quite long or short, though it is likely we’ll hear more about Far Cry 6 during the E3 Ubisoft Forward event.

After the game was indefinitely delayed last year many have been wondering when the next Far Cry installment will actually come out. We still don’t know unfortunately, but maybe this livestream tomorrow will reveal that information finally, or even the big Ubisoft event at E3 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal? What are you hoping to see? What gameplay mechanics need to change for you to be interested? Or do you not want any to change at all? And when do you think the game will eventually come out? Let us know!