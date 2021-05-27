As we all wait for the official reveal of EA and DICE’s next big shooty-shooty game next month, we’ve been having a lot of leaks coming out with brief snippets and blurry screenshots of the trailer. Now it seems like the full trailer has been leaked online, though in very low quality.

A word of warning though: the Battlefield 6 trailer below contains a lot of flashing images, so consider this an epilepsy warning because it is genuinely so intense. It also has a giant watermark plastered on top in order to protect the leaker’s identity apparently, so it’s not exactly the most clear trailer ever, but hey at least we’ve got something:

That video is likely to get taken down at some point, so if anyone manages to find a more up to date version when it does get taken down do let us know in the discussion area below! Hopefully we get one without such intense flickering that hurts your eyes though.

Interestingly, according to the leakers this trailer will not be the official BF6 reveal trailer we’ll see in June, since this one is apparently only for internal use and was meant for investors only. That’s quite convenient for a leaker to say that, but previous reports have been corroborated by multiple sources including other journalists, and it definitely looks and sounds Battlefield-y.

Either way, this new trailer does give a little more insight into what we might expect from the next Battlefield game after getting extremely blurry and hard-to-discern screenshots beforehand.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? What did you think of the trailer above? Are you more or less interested now after watching it? Let us know!