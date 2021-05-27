We are just over 2 weeks away from the big Summer games event that everyone is excited to return this year, E3 2021. Although we’re still unsure of the entire complete schedule, so far we know about the Ubisoft Forward event, and now we know when Microsoft will be holding their own highly anticipated event that was rumored to be a joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda.

Well now it’s official as Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on June 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The 90 minute showcase will debut some new game reveals, Xbox Game Pass announcements, and many more including looks at Bethesda’s upcoming titles (Starfield anyone?)

Speaking of Starfield, there are rumors Bethesda will be showcasing some of it during their presentation. We might get a little gameplay, or even possibly a rough release date, but eagle-eyed viewers may spot a Starfield tease in that image if you look close enough…

See the planet in the bottom left that has the light shining over the horizon? If you look closely and compare it with the original Starfield marketing material, you’ll notice that they are the exact same planet. Even the water formations are the exact same, so it seems like Microsoft is in fact teasing a Starfield reveal during the showcase.

[The image has been distorted slightly to make the comparison easier]

There will of course be more than just Starfield at the showcase, including Halo Infinite by the looks of things, as well as many others. If you want to know when the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will start in your time zone, you can check out the handy table below or go here for other time zones if you can’t see yours:

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm 3am Date June 13th June 14th

Since E3 2021 will be an online-only event, you can catch the Microsoft E3 livestream on the official Xbox Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda showcase? What are you hoping to see during the event? Let us know!

