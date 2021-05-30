It’s no secret right now that the Resident Evil franchise has been going through a bit of a resurgence ever since the 7th installment was released, and it looks like the latest entry is on track to be one of the biggest in the series so far, quite impressive for a game in a series 8 iterations down the line.

Capcom recently revealed that the recently released Resident Evil 8 has now sold more than 4 million copies in just 20 days, beating the likes of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

For a comparison, RE2 Remake sold 4 million units in 4 weeks, and the RE3 Remake sold 2.7 million units in 3 months. RE7 also sold 3.5 million copies in 9 weeks, but has gone on to be the best selling entry in the franchise at 9 million total units shipped.

Capcom is aiming for RE Village to beat Resident Evil VII in total units sold eventually, becoming the best selling in the series: “Our main ambition for this year, although there’s so much going on at the same time, is to make sure Resident Evil: Village will be the best-performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality as well as business,” said Antoine Molant, Capcom’s EMEA Marketing Director, in an interview earlier this year.

Whether it manages to succeed in that target remains to be seen, but RE8 has been received extremely well by critics and fans alike, so it’s certainly a possibility. It also broke series records with the highest amount of concurrent players in an RE game at launch.

Unfortunately, despite the reboot of the series from RE7 and the strong reception of Resident Evil Village at launch, Resident Evil 6 still remains as the fastest selling Resident Evil game at launch, selling 4.5 million copies on its first day.

What do you think? Have you been playing Res Evil 8? What do you think of it? Is it the best in the series for you? And do you think it will eventually beat RE7’s lifetime sales? Let us know!

