We’ve all been waiting for a sequel to the excellent horror game Alien: Isolation, but as the years go on it seems less and less likely to happen. Thankfully, it looks like the developers of the original game are back in the sci-fi FPS realm as they tease their next project in the latest job advertisement.

They’ve even released the first teaser image of the game, but text at the bottom which reads “not representative of gameplay” makes us think this is more of a vibe rather than an actual screenshot. There’s also many references to various other SEGA IPs in the image itself including Sonic the Hedgehog and more.

The job listings themselves are quite interesting, giving a small hint as to what the game could be. There’s mention of experience within the FPS genre, obviously, but there’s also mentions of Stealth and Immersive Sims.

There’s also references to “multiplayer level creation”, which pretty much confirms this project is the same new sci-fi FPS that was announced just under 2 years ago, an “ambitious multiplayer title” that is a “fresh take on the FPS genre that will allow players to embrace a variety of creative playstyles.”

So a retro futuristic multiplayer FPS? Given the recent boom of the Battle Royale genre it wouldn’t be surprising for them to be working on their own version. Creative Assembly is, after all, now the biggest developer in the UK, so a new project of that kind of scale wouldn't be off the cards.

Either way we’ll have to wait and see what they’re actually cooking when they’re ready to reveal some of it. For now though, we can just gawk at the lovely retro screenshot above and imagine what it could be.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new multiplayer FPS from Creative Assembly? Do you think it will be a Battle Royale? Or something else? Let us know!