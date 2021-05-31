The cryptocurrency boom has seen a massive impact on the PC hardware industry, particularly the graphics card market which has seen an already-limited supply thanks to the global chip shortage. Nvidia’s plan to release cryptocurrency mining-specific GPUs seems to have paid off though, as they expect their CMP lineup to make $555 million in total in the next 3 months.

During their Q1 2022 earnings call, Nvidia reported a projection of $400 million in revenue from sales of CMP GPUs in Q2. The manufacturer expected to make $50 million from the series in Q1, but actually sold over 3 times that at $155 million instead. All in all, that makes $555 million in 6 months since launching the CMP series.

“To help address mining demand, CMP products launched this quarter,” said Nvidia CFO Colette Kress. “CMP revenue was $155 million in Q1 reported as part of the OEM and other category. And our Q2 outlook assumes CMP sales of $400 million.”

When Nvidia announced the RTX 3060 earlier this year, they revealed it would also feature a crypto mining limiter that would severely limit the mining performance of that card, in a bid to get more graphics cards in the hands of actual gamers who want them, rather than crypto miners who were buying the new RTX 30 series GPUs by the dozen.

The CMP series (Cryptocurrency Mining Processors) were introduced alongside the 3060 as a way to separate the 2 groups. Hopefully this would allow miners to buy cards that were actually useful for them, and also to keep their greasy fingers off of the RTX 30 series cards so some other greasy-fingered gamer would actually have a chance at buying it.

Thankfully, Nvidia once again reiterated that the CMP series doesn’t “impact the supply of GeForce GPUs to gamers” since they are “Optimized for mining performance and efficiency because they don't meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU.”

The extreme bump in projected revenue for Nvidia probably has to do with the new GPUs launching as part of the CMP series in Q2. The 30HX and 40HX were the first CMP cards to launch in Q1, and the 50HX and 90HX will launch soon in Q2. Those latter two cost a lot more because they are much more powerful for mining cryptocurrency than the first two.

Hopefully this means we’ll see less strain on the already-strained supply of the RTX 30 series, which lines up with Nvidia’s projections that availability will get better by the end of the year.

What do you think? Is the CMP series actually helping gamers? Or is it not helping at all? Will this crypto mining boom die down eventually? Or will we be in a perpetual hell of constant shortages thanks to crypto? Let us know!