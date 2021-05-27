Nvidia’s upcoming keynote at the Computex event next week is shaping up to be a big one as we’re expecting them to officially announce the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. However, benchmarks have seemingly leaked online for the 3080 Ti, which boasts a matched performance on par with the RTX 3090.

The leaked benchmarks also include some specs that pretty much confirms what we might expect. Of course, the VRAM is listed as 12GB which we already knew, but the specs confirm the RTX 3080 Ti will include 80 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) which comes to 10240 CUDA cores, plus a maximum frequency of 1.67GHz.

These days, TFLOPS are nowhere near representative of actual in-game FPS performance, but they do give us a hint of the kind of graphical horsepower we can expect. Taking the information above we can come to 34.2 TFLOPS, which is a staggering amount compared to other GPUs and even the new console generation.

Though we’ll have to wait and see what kind of performance that actual translates to in-game, and thankfully we may have a better idea of exactly that thanks to the leaked benchmarks.

According to the Geekbench results, the RTX 3080 Ti scored a total of 238603 points. The maximum score for the RTX 3090 under the same testing conditions delivered a score of 239003 points. But considering a second test of the RTX 3090 scored 236941 points, that brings the average to 237972, which is actually less than the RTX 3080 Ti score.

That is very likely due to ever so slight variations during the tests, but it shows the RTX 3080 Ti is on par with the 3090 in terms of performance. That makes it even more impressive when we’re expecting the RTX 3080 Ti to have an MSRP of $999, which is much less than the RTX 3090’s $1499 MSRP.

Of course, it’s unlikely we’ll be able to even find one of them for MSRP, as many retailers are now selling GPUs almost 3 times the original MSRP in Europe, and the situation everywhere else doesn’t seem to be much better.

Hopefully some of us will be able to nab the GPU at normal MSRP before scalpers and crypto miners get a hold of it. But the prospect of the performance benefits is still exciting to talk about at least. Both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are expected to launch in early June.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti? How much do you think it will cost in MSRP? And how much do you think it will actually cost after launch? Let us know your thoughts!

