Ever since it was delayed indefinitely last year, we’ve all been waiting for the next dose of information regarding the next entry in the Far Cry series. Thankfully Ubisoft confirmed a livestream later today that will show official Far Cry 6 gameplay, but it looks like some of it has been leaked online ahead of the official reveal.

It goes without saying that the leaked Far Cry 6 gameplay below is likely to be taken down soon, and so if that happens and you manage to find another video that hasn’t been taken down yet then do please post it in the discussions area below! Anyway, now for the main attraction…

There’s a lot to take in from the gameplay above, including new gameplay mechanics and such. One notable difference is that FC6 looks like you can choose between either a male or female character, plus special backpacks seem to be a big part of the gameplay with unique attacks.

Unique healing animations seem to be back as well, at least that’s what it seemed like the player did with that cigar (Far Cry 2 fans rejoice!), pet animals are back, and the action seems to be quite brutal. In fact, it almost seems like a mix between Far Cry and Just Cause at this point.

Either way, we should be getting a better understanding of the leaked gameplay above when Ubisoft debuts their official gameplay reveal during today’s livestream. There seems to be a specific segment where there’s no audio, and to me that seems like a ripe opportunity for a commentator to narrate over the gameplay.

What do you think? Are you excited for Far Cry 6? What are your first impressions of the leaked gameplay? Do you think it looks good? Or same old same old? Let us know!

