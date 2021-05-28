Techland’s upcoming zombie parkour game has been one of the most anticipated titles in recent years, though after an indefinite delay and reports of troubled development, things weren’t looking too great behind the scenes. But the developers recently held a livestream where they revealed some brand new gameplay as well as a new release date.

Dying Light 2 is now officially launching on December 7th, 2021. At least we hope as long as no more complications come up over the next few months. We don’t have any system requirements yet unfortunately, but you can check out the nearly 8 minutes of new gameplay below:

The gameplay above feels like a very condensed version of the 26 minute gameplay demo that was shown at E3 2019, revealing bits of new info like new parkour moves, new enemies, and more risk/reward decisions like nighttime caches with lots of loot, but you’ll have to brave the horrors of the dark to get to it first.

Preorders are available now, and you can purchase DL2 in Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, or Collector’s editions, each with their own extra content. Plus, preorders will net you a bonus “Reload Pack” that includes a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skins. If you want to catch up on the entire 30-minute livestream you can check it out below:

What do you think? Are you excited for Dying Light 2? What do you think of the gameplay demo above? Which edition do you want to get for yourself? Let us know!

