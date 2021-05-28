Sony recently held a State of Play livestream where they debuted 14 minutes of official gameplay for the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West, all captured on the PlayStation 5 console. There’s a lot of reasons to assume it will come to PC eventually as well, but right now Sony has yet to officially confirm it.

We still don’t have an official release date yet for Horizon Forbidden West either unfortunately, but the developer Guerilla Games did mention last year that they are aiming for a 2021 release. It’s safe to assume then that if a PC release does get announced, it will be at least a year after the PS5 launch.

Aside from the game looking drop dead stunning, it seems that Forbidden West is a natural upgrade over the original, with expanded gameplay mechanics and new additions to the world of robo dinosaurs and creatures. Unfortunately, Sony has yet to confirm a PC release date, which we’re pretty sure will eventually happen one day.

For starters, the gameplay above mentions HFW as a “PlayStation exclusive”, sparking hopes that it means the game will come to PC at some point. Then there’s also the fact that Sony reported a 250% return on investment for the release of of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, which absolutely gives them a reason to do it once again.

Then there’s also the recent success of Days Gone, and the leaked reports of Uncharted 4 coming to PC. So in other words, Sony has a lot of reasons to release Horizon 2 on PC, even if it is at least a year after a PS5 launch.

There’s a lot of games info and gameplay reveals coming out at the moment in the lead up to E3 2021. So far we’ve had leaked Far Cry 6 gameplay ahead of today’s official reveal, plus more Dying Light 2 gameplay and a release date, and now this. 2021 is shaping up to be one hell of a year for gaming, the latter half of the year that is at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Horizon: Forbidden West? Will you be getting it on console or wait for a PC release? Do you think it will come to PC eventually? How long do you think it will be after the PS5 release? Let us know your thoughts!

