Every week the Epic Games Store gives us at least 1 free game to keep forever if we claim a copy within the set time period. This year Epic is doing their annual Mega Sale which includes a “Mystery” free game every week, that is to say we have no idea what the game is until it’s available, and this week’s free game arouses no suspicions.

That’s right, the extremely popular multiplayer social deduction game Among Us is free to keep on the Epic Games Store this week. So get your friends to create an account on the Epic Games Store if they haven’t already and have them all download the game so you can tear your friendship apart. Okay, not really, but get ready to sus(s) out the imposter.

“Play with 4-10 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!”

And that’s it for this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store! Make sure to claim your copy before June 3rd (that’s next Thursday) in order to get it for free. By that time we should also know what the next Mystery free game on the Epic Games Store is.

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free copy of Among Us? What do you think the next mystery free game is? Let us know!